Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.50

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 3500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.26.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

