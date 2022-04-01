Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.25.

NYSE:SUI traded up $4.46 on Thursday, hitting $179.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,982. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities has a one year low of $148.41 and a one year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sun Communities by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Sun Communities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

