Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.57.
Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.44%.
In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
