Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.57.

Get Sempra alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.44%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.