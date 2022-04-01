Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.00.
SONY traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,112. The company has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75.
About Sony Group (Get Rating)
Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.
