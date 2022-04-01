Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

STC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,153. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.13. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $961.67 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $129,028,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 39,701.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,177,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.