Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Down 2.9%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.51. 14,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,961,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,750 shares of company stock worth $1,608,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,467,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

