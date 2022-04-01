Short Interest in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Rises By 34.4%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.45. 20,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,827,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,065,000 after purchasing an additional 563,500 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

