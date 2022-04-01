First National Corp MA ADV Sells 3,543 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 3.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 74.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

