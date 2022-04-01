BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $602,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,604. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

