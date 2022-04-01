SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Stock Price Up 4.4%

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.17 and last traded at $92.02. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 237,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.37.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,441,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.