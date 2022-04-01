Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMMPF. Desjardins upgraded Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities began coverage on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

KMMPF stock remained flat at $$17.29 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

