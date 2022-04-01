Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPFGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMMPF. Desjardins upgraded Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities began coverage on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

KMMPF stock remained flat at $$17.29 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $18.62.

About Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.