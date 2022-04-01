Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Up 35.6% in March

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MIELY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 94,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,019. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77.
