Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Up 35.6% in March

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MIELY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 94,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,019. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

About Mitsubishi Electric (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.