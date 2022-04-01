NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVCR. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.38. 12,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,725. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -147.94 and a beta of 0.86.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $53,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $261,196.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

