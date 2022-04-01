1,512,874 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,512,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Atkore by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,055,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Atkore by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $97.66. 4,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,776. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.39.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Atkore Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.