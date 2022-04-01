Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $190.67 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,876,714 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $190,672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $330,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 64,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

