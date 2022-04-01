Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,692,690 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $179,610,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $852,860.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock worth $1,372,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.96. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $101.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

