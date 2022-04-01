Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSR. decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$9.25. The company had a trading volume of 73,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,232. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$568.48 million and a PE ratio of -244.47. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$8.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -416.71%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

