StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 52,388 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 63,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

