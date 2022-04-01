Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.16.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.89. 109,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,088,626. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,453,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after acquiring an additional 689,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,461,000 after purchasing an additional 175,727 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

