StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.32.

TD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 62,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

