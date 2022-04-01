StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Teradyne (NYSE:TER)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TER stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,913. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

