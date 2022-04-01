3,252 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,252 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,483,322 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $116,218,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 85,715 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NYSE LPX traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $61.49. 34,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

