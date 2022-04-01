Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.61 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

AVID traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. 13,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after buying an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 263,892 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

