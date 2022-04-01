StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.31.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $125.45. 6,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Crown has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -18.97%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

