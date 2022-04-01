Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Earnings of $5.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.55. KLA reported earnings of $3.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $20.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.16 to $21.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $24.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.67 to $25.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.10.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,870,858,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,279. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.37 and a 200-day moving average of $378.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

