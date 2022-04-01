Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $5.16 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.8% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.32.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.57. 34,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,135. The company has a market cap of $184.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

