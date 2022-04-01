Berkshire Bank Purchases 322 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berkshire Bank increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.50. 3,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,185,320. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $686.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

