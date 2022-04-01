National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 639,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 186,125 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 42.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 266,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,285 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 251,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.83. 46,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,362. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (Get Rating)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

