Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 722 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 2,776.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 192,194 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

ARKF traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. 61,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,277. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95.

