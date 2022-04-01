Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $219.89 Million in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,434,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,891,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Innospec as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ IOSP traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.56. 347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,369. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $413.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

