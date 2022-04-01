Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 191,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,847,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.