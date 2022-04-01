CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.09.
NYSE:CX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,201,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,390,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,871,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,307,000 after purchasing an additional 176,376 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in CEMEX by 36.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050,524 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in CEMEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,568,000 after acquiring an additional 984,447 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in CEMEX by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121,053 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in CEMEX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,672,000 after acquiring an additional 796,439 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CEMEX (Get Rating)
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
