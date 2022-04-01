CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.09.

NYSE:CX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,201,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,390,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,871,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,307,000 after purchasing an additional 176,376 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in CEMEX by 36.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050,524 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in CEMEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,568,000 after acquiring an additional 984,447 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in CEMEX by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121,053 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in CEMEX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,672,000 after acquiring an additional 796,439 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

