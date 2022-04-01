Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on D. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.33.

NYSE:D traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 44,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

