First Interstate Bank Sells 200 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Interstate Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $293.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

