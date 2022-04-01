Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 162.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,528,000 after acquiring an additional 467,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 27.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,026,000 after buying an additional 408,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.58. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.46.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

