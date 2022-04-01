Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after acquiring an additional 503,813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after acquiring an additional 161,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after acquiring an additional 822,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.04. 79,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

