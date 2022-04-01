National Asset Management Inc. Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.43.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $202.36. The stock had a trading volume of 89,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,274. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.51 and a 200 day moving average of $231.73. The stock has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

