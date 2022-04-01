National Asset Management Inc. Sells 318 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.63. 1,269,181 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.