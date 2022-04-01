National Asset Management Inc. Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,125,888 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.94.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $624.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,481. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.27 and a 1-year high of $635.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $542.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

