Analysts Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) will post $78.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $81.79 million. CareDx posted sales of $67.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $339.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $347.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $399.20 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $403.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

In other CareDx news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,391 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 2,183.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. 12,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,787. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24. CareDx has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $96.88.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

