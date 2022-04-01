Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Shares of FIVE traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.57. 533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average is $182.50. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Five Below by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $4,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States.

