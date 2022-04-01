Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Tops $5.90 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $5.90 or 0.00012693 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00047228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.83 or 0.07330984 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,502.77 or 0.99978779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00046427 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

