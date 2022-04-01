Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.86.

CLAR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.89. 1,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $851.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 248.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 564,979 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 463,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 112,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,033,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

