Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CONN. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,523. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $443.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. Conn’s has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $31.48.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

