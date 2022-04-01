Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $268.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.16) to GBX 235 ($3.08) in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.33.

TNLIF stock remained flat at $$4.32 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. Trainline has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

