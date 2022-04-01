Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $422.13 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

