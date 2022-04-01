Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

RMBI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,055. The stock has a market cap of $211.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.88. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In related news, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $58,838.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 4.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 141,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

