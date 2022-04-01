Short Interest in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Drops By 16.5%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 375.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $2,209,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JKS traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.97 and a beta of 1.00. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $66.37.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

