Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 9,735 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 946% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Vertiv by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,562,000 after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,221 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vertiv by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

