VNET Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,894 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 287% compared to the typical daily volume of 747 put options.
A number of research firms have commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 43,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 310.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 82,497 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period.
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
